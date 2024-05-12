Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDX – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,511 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,154 shares during the quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF were worth $2,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BNDX. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $379,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $792,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond ETF by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $599,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $705,000.

Vanguard Total International Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,616,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,352,504. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.81 and a 200-day moving average of $48.90. Vanguard Total International Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.30 and a 52 week high of $51.04.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.0892 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st.

The Vanguard Total International Bond ETF (BNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an investment-grade, non-USD denominated bond index, hedged against currency fluctuations for US investors. BNDX was launched on Jun 4, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

