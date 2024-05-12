Velocys (LON:VLS) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.37

Shares of Velocys plc (LON:VLS – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.37 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.27 ($0.00). Velocys shares last traded at GBX 0.27 ($0.00), with a volume of 3,953,350 shares changing hands.

Velocys Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.27 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.37. The company has a market cap of £4.50 million, a PE ratio of -27.30 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 6.97.

About Velocys

Velocys plc operates as a renewable fuels company. It designs, develops, and licenses its Fischer-Tropsch technology for the generation of clean, low carbon, and synthetic drop-in aviation and road transport fuel from municipal solid waste and residual woody biomass plants. It has operations in the Americas and the Asia Pacific.

