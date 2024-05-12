Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE) and Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Critical Survey

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) and Veris Residential (NYSE:VRE – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

94.9% of Equinix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.0% of Veris Residential shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Equinix shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of Veris Residential shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Equinix and Veris Residential’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Equinix 11.32% 7.73% 2.95% Veris Residential -32.51% -10.42% -3.99%

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Equinix has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Veris Residential has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its share price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Equinix and Veris Residential, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Equinix 0 6 8 1 2.67 Veris Residential 0 1 2 0 2.67

Equinix currently has a consensus price target of $869.76, suggesting a potential upside of 14.79%. Veris Residential has a consensus price target of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of ∞. Given Veris Residential’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veris Residential is more favorable than Equinix.

Dividends

Equinix pays an annual dividend of $17.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Veris Residential pays an annual dividend of $0.21 per share. Equinix pays out 170.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Veris Residential pays out -21.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Equinix has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Equinix is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Equinix and Veris Residential’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Equinix $8.19 billion 8.76 $969.18 million $9.97 76.00 Veris Residential $279.86 million 0.00 -$107.26 million ($1.00) N/A

Equinix has higher revenue and earnings than Veris Residential. Veris Residential is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Equinix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Equinix beats Veris Residential on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Equinix

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

About Veris Residential

Veris Residential, Inc. is a forward-thinking, environmentally and socially conscious real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily owns, operates, acquires and develops holistically-inspired, Class A multifamily properties that meet the sustainability-conscious lifestyle needs of today's residents while seeking to positively impact the communities it serves and the planet at large. The company is guided by an experienced management team and Board of Directors and is underpinned by leading corporate governance principle; a best-in-class and sustainable approach to operations; and an inclusive culture based on equality and meritocratic empowerment.

