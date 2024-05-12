Versor Investments LP Buys 1,000 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Versor Investments LP increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 52.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 894,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,979,000 after acquiring an additional 20,970 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 672,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,816,000 after purchasing an additional 79,611 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,417,000 after purchasing an additional 69,078 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 584,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,089,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 350,391 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,517,000 after buying an additional 136,621 shares during the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at $559,159.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ameriprise Financial news, SVP Dawn M. Brockman sold 224 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.13, for a total value of $97,245.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,159.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 2,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.11, for a total value of $999,967.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 196,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,857,423.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 56,980 shares of company stock valued at $23,053,480. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $400.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $420.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $360.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $450.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

AMP stock opened at $433.55 on Friday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.58 and a 1-year high of $440.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $422.07 and its 200-day moving average is $387.57. The firm has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.35.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 75.97% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be given a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 20.15%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.