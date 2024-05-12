Versor Investments LP Grows Position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Versor Investments LP increased its position in Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS – Free Report) by 92.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,598 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Cirrus Logic were worth $625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,552,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $558,593,000 after buying an additional 327,269 shares in the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cirrus Logic during the third quarter worth about $14,442,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Cirrus Logic by 3,235.9% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 181,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 176,195 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cirrus Logic by 1.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,299,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $465,923,000 after purchasing an additional 105,577 shares during the period. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,744,000. Institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Cirrus Logic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cirrus Logic

In other news, SVP Justin E. Dougherty sold 3,280 shares of Cirrus Logic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $299,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $548,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Cirrus Logic Price Performance

Cirrus Logic stock opened at $106.13 on Friday. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a one year low of $65.02 and a one year high of $107.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.37 and its 200 day moving average is $83.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Cirrus Logic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers audio products, including codecs components that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single integrated circuit (IC); smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processing; boosted amplifiers; standalone digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that helps to enhance user experience with features, such as louder, high-fidelity sound, audio playback, voice capture, and hearing augmentation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cirrus Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cirrus Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.