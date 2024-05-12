Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX) Receives $35.67 Average Target Price from Analysts

Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $35.67.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a report on Monday, May 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Vertex from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vertex from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ:VERX opened at $31.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 792.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. Vertex has a one year low of $17.59 and a one year high of $35.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $154.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.44 million. Vertex had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Equities analysts expect that Vertex will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 8,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total value of $245,632.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Vertex news, CAO Lisa Butler sold 8,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $245,632.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,407.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Richard Stamm sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.48, for a total transaction of $191,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,930 shares in the company, valued at $469,616.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,161,048 shares of company stock worth $35,034,678 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 45.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vertex by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,791,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,929,000 after buying an additional 235,407 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex by 9.5% in the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,651,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,454,000 after acquiring an additional 404,550 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vertex by 1,517.0% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,244,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,417,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,193 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vertex by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,832,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,311,000 after purchasing an additional 452,840 shares during the period. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vertex by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 2,596,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,968,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. 59.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

