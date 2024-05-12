Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Via Renewables Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:VIA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.92. 9,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,676. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $78.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.
Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 57.36% and a net margin of 5.68%.
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
