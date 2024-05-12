Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Free Report) in a research note released on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Via Renewables Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:VIA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.92. 9,707 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,676. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. Via Renewables has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The company has a market capitalization of $78.95 million, a P/E ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97.

Via Renewables (NASDAQ:VIA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $114.06 million during the quarter. Via Renewables had a return on equity of 57.36% and a net margin of 5.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Via Renewables

About Via Renewables

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Via Renewables stock. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in Via Renewables, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VIA Free Report ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 17,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Metis Global Partners LLC owned 0.24% of Via Renewables at the end of the most recent quarter. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

