VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Bought by Valley Wealth Managers Inc.

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,334 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,673 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in VICI Properties by 77.7% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 87.4% in the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in VICI Properties by 455.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth $36,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VICI shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on VICI Properties from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.85 per share, for a total transaction of $86,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,020,016.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

VICI traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,459,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,264,877. VICI Properties Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.63 and a twelve month high of $33.40. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

VICI Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st were issued a dividend of $0.415 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. VICI Properties’s payout ratio is 65.61%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.