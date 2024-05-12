Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Lowered to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has $14.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $15.00.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on VSCO. Bank of America reiterated an underperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Friday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a sell rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and issued a $15.00 price target (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $17.90.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock opened at $19.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12 month low of $13.62 and a 12 month high of $30.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.66. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.05.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC bought a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

