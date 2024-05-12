Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of down 3-4% to ~$1.37-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.59. 3,883,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Victoria’s Secret & Co.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.
