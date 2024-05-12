Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.07-0.12 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of down 3-4% to ~$1.37-1.38 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.59. 3,883,668 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,052,684. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.66. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $13.62 and a 1-year high of $30.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 56.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VSCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, April 25th. They set a sell rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America reaffirmed an underperform rating and set a $15.00 target price (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $17.90.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

