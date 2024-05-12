VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 69.1% from the April 15th total of 26,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.6% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 234,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 595,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,673,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Darrow Company Inc. increased its holdings in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Darrow Company Inc. now owns 44,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 12,157 shares during the period. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $462,000.

Get VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:USTB traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $49.46. 69,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,121. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.45. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $48.37 and a one year high of $49.96.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.1974 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $2.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.