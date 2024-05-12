Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) and Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Financial Comparison

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF – Get Free Report) and Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and Victrex’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dundee Precious Metals $520.10 million 2.80 $192.94 million $1.05 7.64 Victrex $376.57 million 3.41 $75.71 million N/A N/A

Dundee Precious Metals has higher revenue and earnings than Victrex.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Dundee Precious Metals has a beta of 0.68, indicating that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Victrex has a beta of 0.9, indicating that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Dundee Precious Metals and Victrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dundee Precious Metals 33.95% 15.85% 13.77% Victrex N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Dundee Precious Metals and Victrex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dundee Precious Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Victrex 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.8% of Victrex shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Dundee Precious Metals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Dundee Precious Metals beats Victrex on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc., a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. It holds a portfolio of projects located in Bulgaria, Namibia, Serbia, and Ecuador. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Victrex

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Sustainable Solutions and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also provides specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymers; sustainable solutions for energy and industrial, VAR, automotive, aerospace, and electronics markets; and engages in trading activities. It serves automotive, aerospace, energy and industrial, electronics, and medical markets. Victrex plc was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Thornton-Cleveleys, the United Kingdom.

