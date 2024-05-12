Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.

NASDAQ VIGL opened at $3.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $119.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.69. Vigil Neuroscience has a fifty-two week low of $2.50 and a fifty-two week high of $11.11.

Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 11.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 95,276 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.

