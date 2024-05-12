Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $24.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Vigil Neuroscience’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.04) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.06) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2027 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.21 EPS.
Separately, JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vigil Neuroscience in a research report on Thursday, April 18th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vigil Neuroscience
Vigil Neuroscience Stock Performance
Vigil Neuroscience (NASDAQ:VIGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts predict that Vigil Neuroscience will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Vigil Neuroscience
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Vigil Neuroscience in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in Vigil Neuroscience by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 23,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 9,459 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vigil Neuroscience by 11.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 894,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 95,276 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Vigil Neuroscience Company Profile
Vigil Neuroscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for rare and common neurodegenerative diseases by restoring the vigilance of microglia, the sentinel immune cells of the brain. Its lead candidate is VGL101(Iluzanebart), a human monoclonal antibody agonist targeting human triggering receptor expressed on myeloid cells 2 and is in a Phase 2 trial in patients with adult-onset leukoencephalopathy with axonal spheroids and pigmented glia (ALSP), a rare and fatal neurodegenerative disease.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vigil Neuroscience
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Stock Market Upgrades: What Are They?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Vigil Neuroscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vigil Neuroscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.