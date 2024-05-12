Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Short Interest Update

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a growth of 232.4% from the April 15th total of 56,400 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 13.1 days.
Virginia National Bankshares Stock Up 0.4 %
VABK stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.03. 5,563 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,482. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.44 and a beta of 0.39. Virginia National Bankshares has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.98.
Virginia National Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares
Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile
Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.
Featured Articles
