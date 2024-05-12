VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Acquires 381 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,418 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 118,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $2,565,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 150.1% in the third quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 54,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 32,493 shares during the last quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 137.0% in the third quarter. True Link Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,279,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,556,000 after acquiring an additional 740,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,806,000 after acquiring an additional 6,875 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $74.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.56. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $70.43 and a 1 year high of $77.46.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

