VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 65.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,158 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $202,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Lunt Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 9,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 2,337 shares during the period. Finally, Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 2,884 shares during the period.

Shares of XLSR opened at $49.24 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $48.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.39. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a 52-week low of $39.44 and a 52-week high of $49.99. The firm has a market cap of $510.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.01.

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

