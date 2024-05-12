VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Buys New Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JEPQ. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,788,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after acquiring an additional 7,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $53.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.17. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $44.95 and a twelve month high of $54.47.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.4311 per share. This represents a $5.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.67%. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

