VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $101,000 Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 74.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 412 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,226 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 65.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 507 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Benchmark increased their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.61.

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $247.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $190.71 and a twelve month high of $258.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $242.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

