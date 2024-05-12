VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $273,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 77 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Trading Up 0.7 %

BKNG stock opened at $3,805.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.13 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3,544.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,429.42. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00.

Booking Dividend Announcement

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.03 by $6.36. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 288.35% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Booking’s payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,450.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booking from $3,080.00 to $3,610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,950.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a report on Monday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,876.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total value of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,485.00, for a total value of $1,045,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares in the company, valued at $14,752,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,651 shares of company stock valued at $19,485,975 over the last ninety days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

