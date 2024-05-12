VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Has $444,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,231 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at about $921,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,918,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $117,821,000 after purchasing an additional 37,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $62.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.83. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.41. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $76.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PYPL. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens lifted their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.73.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

