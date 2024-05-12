VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Increases Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,045,000. Principal Street Partners LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 981 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,326,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $875.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $800.00 to $910.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $820.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $896.00 to $906.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $885.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $808.73.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total transaction of $905,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, CEO William R. Mcdermott sold 5,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $753.08, for a total value of $3,787,992.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,177 shares in the company, valued at $12,935,655.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,180 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $767.12, for a total value of $905,201.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,831.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,674,868 in the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW opened at $729.79 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $446.65 and a 12 month high of $815.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.05, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $748.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $718.91.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

