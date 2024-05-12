VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 96.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 278,397 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,716,000 after buying an additional 6,296 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Strategic Education during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Strategic Education during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth approximately $358,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,711 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Strategic Education Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:STRA opened at $120.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.99. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.53 and a 1-year high of $123.62.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

Strategic Education ( NASDAQ:STRA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The health services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $290.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.02 million. Strategic Education had a net margin of 8.70% and a return on equity of 6.78%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Strategic Education

In other Strategic Education news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total value of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,359 shares in the company, valued at $15,488,850.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 12,820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.99, for a total transaction of $1,230,591.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,488,850.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel Wayne Jackson sold 3,713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.95, for a total transaction of $356,262.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,886,331.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,595 shares of company stock valued at $1,715,264 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STRA shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Strategic Education from $104.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Strategic Education from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. TheStreet raised Strategic Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Strategic Education from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Strategic Education currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.50.

About Strategic Education

(Free Report)

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading

