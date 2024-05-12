VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC Sells 1,269 Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 55.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,016 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,269 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Accredited Investors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,321 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Meta Platforms by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total transaction of $45,253,105.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 97,093 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.08, for a total value of $45,253,105.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.05, for a total transaction of $252,164.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,794,965.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,126,899 shares of company stock worth $552,059,793. Insiders own 13.71% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms Price Performance

META stock opened at $476.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $488.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $231.45 and a 52-week high of $531.49.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 32.06%. Research analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $562.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Meta Platforms from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $610.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $509.80.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Further Reading

