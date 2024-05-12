Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Lake Street Capital

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Lake Street Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $37.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $33.00. Lake Street Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 3.93% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $31.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Vista Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price objective on Vista Outdoor from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Vista Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.67.

Shares of VSTO stock opened at $35.60 on Friday. Vista Outdoor has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.03. Vista Outdoor had a positive return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 0.20%. The company had revenue of $693.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 25,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 3.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Vista Outdoor by 208.6% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Vista Outdoor by 4.1% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 17,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.51% of the company’s stock.

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets outdoor recreation and shooting sports products. in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sporting Products and Outdoor Products. The Sporting Products segment designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes ammunitions, components, and related equipment and accessories for hunters, recreational shooters, federal and local law enforcement agencies, and military.

