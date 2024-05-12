Vistra (NYSE:VST) PT Raised to $109.00

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $79.00 to $109.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.68% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Vistra from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $93.42 on Friday. Vistra has a 1 year low of $23.53 and a 1 year high of $96.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.38 and its 200 day moving average is $50.13. The company has a market cap of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 57.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 24.24%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vistra will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total transaction of $5,734,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at $9,470,448. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,030.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Vistra by 160.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 64.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

