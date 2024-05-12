Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.20, reports. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 7.48%. The firm had revenue of $147.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $139.87 million. Vital Farms updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Vital Farms Price Performance

Shares of VITL stock traded down $1.56 on Friday, reaching $36.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,786,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 736,134. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.84 and a beta of 0.79. Vital Farms has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $39.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $292,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,110,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vital Farms news, CEO Russell Diez-Canseco sold 9,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $292,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,693 shares in the company, valued at $12,110,790. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jason Dale sold 14,006 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.03, for a total value of $224,516.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 48,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $776,733.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 269,860 shares of company stock worth $5,873,046 over the last ninety days. 30.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vital Farms

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Vital Farms by 52.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 2,833 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Vital Farms by 71.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 27,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 11,374 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vital Farms by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 15,082 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vital Farms by 1.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 165,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms in the third quarter valued at about $318,000. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $19.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday. William Blair began coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Vital Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Vital Farms from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vital Farms presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.60.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, a food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, and liquid whole eggs. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

