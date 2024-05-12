Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY) Stock Price Down 1.3%

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTC:VTSCY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.40 and last traded at $15.40. Approximately 135 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 2,081 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.60.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.10.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 24th.

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Vitesco Technologies Group Aktiengesellschaft develops and produces components and system solutions for power trains in hybrid vehicles, electric vehicles, and combustion engines in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Electrification Technology, Electronic Controls, Sensing & Actuation, and Contract Manufacturing segments.

