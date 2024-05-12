Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Trading Down 3.8% This Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 12th. Over the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for approximately $4.29 or 0.00007001 BTC on popular exchanges. Vulcan Forged PYR has a total market capitalization of $120.43 million and $2.65 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Buying and Selling Vulcan Forged PYR

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 4.25679111 USD and is down -0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $2,932,986.74 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

