Vulcan Materials (VMC) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on June 7th

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 10th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%.

Vulcan Materials has increased its dividend by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.5 %

NYSE VMC opened at $272.07 on Friday. Vulcan Materials has a 12-month low of $190.51 and a 12-month high of $276.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $266.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,992.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $78,367.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,896 shares in the company, valued at $483,991.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 8,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.68, for a total value of $2,091,460.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,992.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,017 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,741 in the last three months. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMC. Citigroup upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $263.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.08.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

