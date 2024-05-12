W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on W.W. Grainger from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stephens raised W.W. Grainger from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research note on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $740.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $1,075.00 to $1,125.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $809.00 to $907.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $938.89.

W.W. Grainger Stock Performance

NYSE:GWW opened at $958.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $975.72 and its 200-day moving average is $890.88. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $641.95 and a 1-year high of $1,034.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $47.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $9.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.57 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 54.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger will post 39.26 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be issued a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. This is a boost from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at W.W. Grainger

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 3,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $968.88, for a total transaction of $3,694,339.44. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,231.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On W.W. Grainger

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 3,178 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the fourth quarter worth $11,075,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in W.W. Grainger by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 71,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,638,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 13,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

