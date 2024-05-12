Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Chardan Capital in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $8.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 234.73% from the stock’s current price.

Wag! Group Price Performance

Shares of Wag! Group stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Wag! Group has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $2.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.93.

Wag! Group (NASDAQ:PET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $23.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.60 million. Wag! Group had a negative net margin of 15.92% and a negative return on equity of 366.60%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wag! Group will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wag! Group

In other news, CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 13,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total value of $25,644.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 963,853 shares in the company, valued at $1,869,874.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Maziar Arjomand sold 13,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.94, for a total transaction of $25,644.86. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 963,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,874.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Dylan Allread sold 35,855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.12, for a total transaction of $76,012.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 439,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,856.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 307,173 shares of company stock valued at $648,769. Corporate insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. StepStone Group LP bought a new position in shares of Wag! Group during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Wag! Group by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. ATW Spac Management LLC bought a new position in Wag! Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Wag! Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wag! Group Company Profile

Wag! Group Co develops and supports a proprietary marketplace technology platform available as a website and mobile app that enables independent pet caregivers to connect with pet parents. Its platform allows pet parents, who require specific pet care services, such as dog walking, pet sitting and boarding, advice from licensed pet experts, home visits, training, and pet insurance comparison tools.

