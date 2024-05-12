WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.07.
Several analysts have recently commented on WKME shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of WalkMe from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WalkMe from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th.
Shares of NASDAQ:WKME opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. WalkMe has a 52-week low of $7.60 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.35. The stock has a market cap of $694.24 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of -0.10.
WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $67.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 71.73%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WalkMe will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.
