Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 129.59% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.06 earnings per share.
Shares of WMG opened at $31.65 on Friday. Warner Music Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.62 and a fifty-two week high of $38.05. The company has a market capitalization of $16.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.00%.
Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.
