Warther Private Wealth LLC Has $591,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Warther Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 580,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,565,000 after purchasing an additional 19,877 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 3.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 44,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,291,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 36.1% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 114,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,160,000 after acquiring an additional 5,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola Consolidated by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COKE traded up $4.50 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $952.10. The stock had a trading volume of 36,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,510. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $843.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $824.42. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 52 week low of $614.22 and a 52 week high of $1,030.00. The company has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Coca-Cola Consolidated ( NASDAQ:COKE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $13.39 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 42.10%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 25th. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s payout ratio is 4.12%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes nonalcoholic beverages primarily products of The Coca-Cola Company in the United States. The company offers sparkling beverages; and still beverages, including energy products, as well as noncarbonated beverages comprising bottled water, ready to drink coffee and tea, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

