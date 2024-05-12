Warther Private Wealth LLC Has $6.09 Million Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Warther Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,574 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 3.4% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 9,616 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 69,872 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $35,229,000 after buying an additional 5,344 shares during the period. Keel Point LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 2,355 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:UNH opened at $512.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $471.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $554.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $482.28 and its 200-day moving average is $511.82.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. The company had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were paid a $1.88 dividend. This represents a $7.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 8th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on UNH shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $591.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $566.00 to $571.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $570.05.

View Our Latest Stock Report on UNH

Insider Activity

In other UnitedHealth Group news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,977,233.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 1,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.48, for a total value of $597,581.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,306.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.79, for a total value of $451,127.82. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,977,233.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.