Warther Private Wealth LLC Sells 119 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Warther Private Wealth LLC lowered its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,121 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,558,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 610.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 618,449 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $141,965,000 after purchasing an additional 531,418 shares during the period. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $96,372,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 20,425.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 302,757 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $68,084,000 after purchasing an additional 301,282 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,842,000. Institutional investors own 80.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PXD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $276.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock remained flat at $269.62 during trading hours on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $262.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $241.44. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $196.74 and a 1 year high of $278.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $2.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 24.70%.

Insider Activity at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark H. Kleinman sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.35, for a total value of $820,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,683,753.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total transaction of $2,352,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock worth $9,067,373. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Articles

