Warther Private Wealth LLC Sells 837 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Warther Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 837 shares during the quarter. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals accounts for about 1.3% of Warther Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Warther Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total transaction of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,203,239.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $982.05, for a total transaction of $98,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,953,838.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Andrew J. Murphy sold 5,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $956.47, for a total value of $5,531,266.01. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,306 shares in the company, valued at $46,203,239.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,095 shares of company stock valued at $7,779,766. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NASDAQ:REGN traded up $5.80 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $973.80. 351,356 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 507,505. The business has a 50 day moving average of $941.89 and a 200 day moving average of $901.54. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $684.80 and a 1-year high of $998.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.27 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The company has a market capitalization of $106.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.17.

REGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,020.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,189.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,104.00 to $1,115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,135.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.71.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

