Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Shares Sold by Canoe Financial LP

Canoe Financial LP reduced its position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Canoe Financial LP’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Waste Connections in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 86.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

In related news, Director Andrea E. Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $152,591.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE WCN opened at $167.38 on Friday. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.12 and a 1 year high of $173.02. The company has a market capitalization of $43.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 9.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WCN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $146.50 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets downgraded Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

