Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $228.15

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN)'s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$228.15 and traded as low as C$227.03. Waste Connections shares last traded at C$228.73, with a volume of 217,076 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from C$235.00 to C$240.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from C$169.00 to C$182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Waste Connections from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$193.10.

Waste Connections Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$228.24 and its 200 day moving average price is C$208.79. The firm has a market capitalization of C$59.00 billion, a PE ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.66.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported C$1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.38 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.78 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 10.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 8.9640862 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 36.97%.

Insider Activity at Waste Connections

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Michael Cloninger sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total transaction of C$637,613.03. In other news, Director Andrea Elisabeth Bertone sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$169.17, for a total transaction of C$152,589.90. Also, Senior Officer Robert Michael Cloninger sold 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$170.21, for a total transaction of C$637,613.03. Insiders sold a total of 18,026 shares of company stock worth $3,043,157 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

