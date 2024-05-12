Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.06), Zacks reports. The firm had revenue of $12.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.27) earnings per share.

Wave Life Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WVE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.62. 525,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632,121. The company has a market cap of $687.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.81 and a beta of -0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.19. Wave Life Sciences has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $7.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $96,437.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,292.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on WVE. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com cut Wave Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.14.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Featured Stories

