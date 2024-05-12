Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $631,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 1.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 111,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 7.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 796,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,755,000 after buying an additional 53,022 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Citigroup by 8.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 19.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms have issued reports on C. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.
Citigroup Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE:C opened at $63.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Citigroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.
Citigroup Profile
Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.
