Wealthspire Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $631,000. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Citigroup by 1.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 111,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,603,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 7.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 796,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,755,000 after buying an additional 53,022 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Citigroup by 8.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 4,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 19.0% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on C. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Citigroup from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.85.

Citigroup Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $63.53 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $63.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $21.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.46 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.72%.

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.