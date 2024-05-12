Wealthspire Advisors LLC Buys 161 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,103 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $279.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Air Products and Chemicals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $272.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.43.

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.0 %

APD opened at $250.55 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.24 and a 1-year high of $307.71. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $239.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $253.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $55.70 billion, a PE ratio of 22.61, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.80.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.74 EPS. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.