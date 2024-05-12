Wealthspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC reduced its stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 164 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,258,000. Trust Point Inc. bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,047,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,360,000 after buying an additional 48,325 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 37,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,498,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 22,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after acquiring an additional 12,923 shares during the last quarter. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AOS opened at $86.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $86.33 and its 200-day moving average is $81.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.27. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $63.88 and a 12-month high of $89.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 30.94% and a net margin of 14.94%. The firm had revenue of $978.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.16%.

In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $5,092,403.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,812,929.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 60,258 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.51, for a total transaction of $5,092,403.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,812,929.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 9,890 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.63, for a total value of $836,990.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,455 shares in the company, valued at $800,176.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 94,817 shares of company stock valued at $7,977,415. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.67.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

