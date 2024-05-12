Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $288,000 Position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its position in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 78 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Murphy USA were worth $288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Murphy USA by 191.7% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Murphy USA by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its position in Murphy USA by 942.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 146 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Murphy USA

In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total transaction of $627,415.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,491.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeanne Linder Phillips sold 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.42, for a total transaction of $627,415.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,491.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rosemary Turner sold 205 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,645 shares of company stock worth $4,326,582. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $435.58 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $414.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $386.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 0.77. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.69 and a 52 week high of $435.92.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by ($0.97). Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 64.45%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 25.72 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Murphy USA from $382.00 to $408.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $470.00 price target on shares of Murphy USA in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Murphy USA from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $408.60.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

