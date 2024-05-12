Wealthspire Advisors LLC Has $331,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,226 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 15.5% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Glenview Trust co grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.4% in the third quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN opened at $77.18 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.76. The company has a market cap of $239.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.47. AstraZeneca PLC has a one year low of $60.47 and a one year high of $77.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

