Wealthspire Advisors LLC Invests $213,000 in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,085 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in OGE Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,227,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in OGE Energy by 30.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,046,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,878,000 after buying an additional 244,140 shares during the period. TCG Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 2,422.2% during the 4th quarter. TCG Advisory Services LLC now owns 154,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,380,000 after buying an additional 147,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,967,000. Institutional investors own 71.84% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at OGE Energy

In other news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total value of $142,023.04. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

OGE Energy stock opened at $36.38 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.19. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $31.25 and a 1-year high of $38.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.37 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. OGE Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OGE Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th were given a $0.418 dividend. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 5th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 84.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lowered shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet downgraded OGE Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered OGE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.40.

Get Our Latest Analysis on OGE

About OGE Energy

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.