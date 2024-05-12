Wealthspire Advisors LLC Purchases 112 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Amphenol in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 75.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Amphenol by 70.8% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Peter Straub sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.64, for a total value of $2,212,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Amphenol stock opened at $127.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $102.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $76.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.77 and a fifty-two week high of $128.63.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.87% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 24th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 26.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

APH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Amphenol from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Amphenol from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Amphenol from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Amphenol from $121.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Amphenol Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Stories

