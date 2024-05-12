Wealthspire Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC lessened its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 35.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,398 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Giverny Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Giverny Capital Inc. now owns 897,056 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,549,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $537,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 161.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 44,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,368,000 after buying an additional 27,562 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,275,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of AMETEK by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,117 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Trading Up 0.5 %

AMETEK stock opened at $170.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $178.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.21. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.89 and a 12-month high of $186.32.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

AMETEK ( NYSE:AME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.57% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AME shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $173.00 to $171.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of AMETEK from $192.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.80.

Insider Activity at AMETEK

In related news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,863,680. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 17,437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total value of $2,938,308.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,138,983.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $141,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,863,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,881 shares of company stock valued at $10,689,758 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

