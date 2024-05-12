Wealthspire Advisors LLC Takes $208,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 4,584 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 1,365.3% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. PFS Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DVN opened at $50.12 on Friday. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.47 and a fifty-two week high of $55.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.27 and a 200 day moving average of $46.35. The firm has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Devon Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.56.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

