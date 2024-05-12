Wedbush Cuts Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Price Target to $46.00

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Dine Brands Global’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.31 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DIN. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dine Brands Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Dine Brands Global from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark lifted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $58.57.

Shares of NYSE DIN opened at $43.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $674.37 million, a P/E ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 1.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.08. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $41.76 and a 12-month high of $69.05.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $206.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.54 million. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.59% and a negative return on equity of 35.31%. Dine Brands Global’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 19th. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 6.8% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,223,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,483,000 after buying an additional 77,917 shares during the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the 4th quarter valued at $3,724,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Dine Brands Global by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 236,632 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,749,000 after purchasing an additional 70,342 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $2,580,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global during the 3rd quarter worth $2,513,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, and operates restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Solutions, Fuzzy's franchise operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

